Auntie uses bus handlebar as footrest; commuter urges bus captain to call police

SINGAPORE: Public transport passengers are often called out on social media for inconsiderate behaviour, such as placing their feet on vacant bus seats or talking on the phone loudly.

One woman, however, took things to the next level by resting both feet on the bus handlebar.

A photo of the incident was posted on the Singapore Bus Drivers Community Facebook page, the caption noting that it happened on Dec 28, 2022, in Bus No 991.

A woman in tights sat rather comfortably while her feet hung on the handlebar in front of her. Upon closer look, she might have taken too seriously the sticker reminding passengers not to place their feet on the seats in front of them.

“I asked the bus driver to stop the bus trip and call the police,” said the concerned individual who witnessed the scene.

Netizens have observed that the woman might be the same as the one in another video posted on TikTok on Jan 3, 2023.

The woman in the video was spotted resting her feet on the bus window. A fellow passenger also spoke up to inform her that her behaviour was unacceptable as the bus “wasn’t her home.”

“Even if it’s not the same person in both these instances – that’s definitely the same pink bag. I don’t mean the same kind of bag. I mean the exact same bag,” a Singapore subreddit user pointed out.

“I read on the first thread that lady is known in her area for being a dirtbag on public transit. Seems like a hobby for her,” another netizen added.

Others wondered if the woman’s choice of sitting position was even comfortable “or was she just being a d*ck for no reason.”/TISG

