ALDO shoes put on sale for $5 in terrible condition, unhappy customer says “This looks like the kind of slippers I keep aside to throw”

SINGAPORE: An ALDO clearance sale at Kinex mall at Tanjong Katong Road is selling footwear for $5 which look like they were “picked out from the trash.”

A TikTok posted by a customer named Elena Yusri went viral 2 days ago and reached over half a million views, which generated much interest in this particular sale.

Elena said in her TikTok that the sale had “so many beautiful designs” and “all kinds of shoes.” She also shared how a pair which was originally priced at $159 is now only $5.

She did warn viewers to visit the sale “at their own risk” and said that they’ll “have to dig,” but will surely be able to “find amazing gems.”

Several eager customers who made the trip down to Kinex mall were met with disappointment upon arrival when they found that there was almost nothing which was worth purchasing.

Most of the footwear being sold, which includes styles such as sandals, high heels, boots and flats, were either dirty and torn in areas or not functional as the buckles and straps were broken.

@singaporeatriumsale $5 Aldo Shoes worth going to Kinex for? See how bad the qualtiy is. ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

“This looks like the kind of slippers I keep aside to throw after wearing it for a few years,” an unhappy customer shared with The Independent Singapore.

“Y’all save your time, went down yesterday and the shoes are in horrible conditions. All good ones are sold out,” cautioned someone in the comments of Elena’s video.

Elena was one of the few lucky ones as she had gone down to the sale during the first few days, when the products were newly displayed to be sold and successfully found a few pieces that she was satisfied with.

“It looks basically brand new except for this little stain,” she said said in her TikTok.

“I think these are either display or those that didn’t sell or factory rejects but apart from that this is basically brand new. Look at how clean the bottom is,” she added.

The look of brand new shoes faded in a matter of a few hours as the shoes were quickly destroyed after being scavenged by customers from the carts they were placed into.

“I think it wouldn’t have been so bad if they bothered to display the shows nicely or at least leave it in the box instead or just dumping them all in the cart,” a customer told The Independent Singapore.

“Even if the shoes came in a good condition from all the digging it’s getting ruined, such a waste,” she added.

The sale is will go on until May 7 at Kinex Mall. The Independent Singapore has reached out to ALDO for comment. /TISG

