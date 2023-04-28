Boss takes her employees shopping at Charles & Keith, treats them to generous Hari Raya gifts

SINGAPORE: A generous boss surprised all 12 full-time employees with a shopping spree at Charles & Keith as a special Hari Raya treats from her.

Miza is the founder and owner of Shortcutx Pte Ltd, an online business selling weight loss supplements for men and women looking to lose weight fast or maintain their current weight. The company has been around for a year and has 18 employees based in Singapore.

“To celebrate Hari Raya, Miza (our boss) asked us to wear baju to go out for team lunch and she surprised us with a shopping spree at Charles & Keith!” shared Nadiah Rafhana, an employee who has worked at Shortcutx for four months.

Miza gave her employees full liberty to choose anything they liked without giving them a specific budget to stick to.

“We really could buy anything we wanted!” said Nadiah, who chose a blue handbag she loves and is extremely grateful for. Miza also considered her male employees and brought them to Adidas to pick out a pair of shoes for themselves.

Nadiah shared this special experience on Tiktok, which caught the attention of Charles & Keith, who left a comment, “We love this!” on her video.

Nadiah told The Independent Singapore that the total amount Miza spent on the gifts at Charles & Keith and Adidas roughly added up to $1500.

Miza had also treated her employees to a fancy Iftar before this at Carousel Buffet Restaurant during Ramadan, costing Miza about $1200.

“We all also got a generous Hari Raya ang pao on top of that! Plus lunch at Sanook Kitchen on the day we bought Charles & Keith!” Nadiah said delightedly.

“We were all actually really surprised because we thought the Carousel dinner and ang paos were more than generous!” Nadiah said that the shopping spree was the cherry on top of the cake as her boss had already done so much for them, which was a complete surprise.

“Everyone here is really quite happy to be here I would say and really just positive vibes. No toxic work place environment. Miza really believes in having a good working environment for us!” Nadirah shared with The Independent Singapore what the company culture is like.

“It was really a super super happy thing and we were so excited and grateful,” Nadiah concluded, feeling thankful.

