Awfully Chocolate shop offers full refund after customer finds hairy mould within expensive truffles

SINGAPORE: Popular chocolate shop Awfully Chocolate has offered a full refund to a customer who complained on social media that the inner layer of several chocolate truffles in a box his parents bought was mouldy and hairy.

The incident was brought to light by a netizen named Chong Jinde, who posted photos of the mouldy chocolate in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on April 28.

Chong said his parents bought two boxes of truffle chocolates from the Awfully Chocolate branch in Raffles City on April 24. One box cost $52 and another $82, bringing the total to $134.

Three days later, when Chong ate one of the chocolates from the $82 box, he found the inner layer of the chocolate was mouldy and hairy. “This is the case for several pieces of chocolate, and my family has already eaten a few,” he said.

Lamenting that the experience was “really disgusting”, Chong said: “We really love Awfully Chocolate’s products, but I don’t know if I’ll support them.”

He added that his family had visited and purchased boxes of chocolate from the store several times before, but this was the first time the chocolate had become mouldy.

Awfully Chocolate said it received calls from the affected customers. The store immediately apologised and provided a full refund.

“We also contact them on a daily basis to ask if they are well after eating the chocolate,” a spokesperson added.

The company is investigating the incident and has asked the family for photos and samples.

While the investigation is ongoing, Awfully Chocolate has thanked customers for notifying them of the incident and has promised to work harder to improve their services and products.

