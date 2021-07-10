Woman who hurt maid and forced her to shower with the door open, found guilty in court

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A woman who hurt her Indonesian domestic helper, did not give her any days off, and once even forced her to shower in full view was found guilty in court on Thursday, Jul 8.

Thirty-three-year-old Rosdiana Abdul Rahim was convicted of six charges, which include voluntarily causing hurt to Ms Mayang Sari, 21, and insulting her modesty.

Rosdiana will be back in court for sentencing in Aug. She faces a jail sentence of up to one and a half years for the charge of insulting Ms Mayang’s modesty. As for voluntarily causing hurt to the maid, Rosdiana could be jailed for as long as three years, be made to pay a fine of as much as $7,500, or both.

The incidents occurred when Ms Mayang was under Rosdiana’s employment from Sept 29 to Dec 12, 2017. The helper was tasked with taking care of the then five-year-old twin children of Rosdiana at her employer’s mother’s house during the day, while the employer and her husband worked.

At night, upon returning to Rosdiana’s house, she was told to do chores.

The court heard that the helper’s sleeping hours were therefore irregular, sometimes only between 1 am and 5 or 6 am. She was allowed to sleep at first on the carpet on the floor of the children’s bedroom, then on the floor outside the common bathroom or under the cabinet in the living room. But neither was she allowed to take naps during the daytime.

The other family members of Rosdiana watched her to ensure she was doing her duties and not slacking off, Ms Angela Ang, the Deputy Public Prosecutor on the case, said.

Furthermore, Ms Mayang was not given any days off.

On one occasion, Rosdiana put powder on the helper’s face, causing her eyes to hurt. She also threw away Ms Mayang’s clothes and towel as they were allegedly “smelly,” and bought her new clothes, the cost of which she took out of the helper’s salary. She also threatened the helper’s family.

When Ms Mayang told Rosdiana that she no longer wanted to work for her, Rosdiana demanded that the helper give her the telephone number of her parents.

Rosdiana then spoke to Ms Mayang’s father, asking for compensation for the maid, since she was leaving. The father begged Ms Mayang to stay and work for Rosdiana’s family.

Ms Mayang was also forced to shower in front of Rosdiana in Nov 2017. The employer claimed that both the helper and her bath towel had a foul odour, and pushed Ms Mayang into the bathroom of the master bedroom of the apartment.

Rosdiana doused the maid with water and poured shampoo on her head. She then commanded the helper to remove her clothes, which she did. At one point, while the helper was naked, Ms Rosdiana’s husband entered the bathroom.

In the month that followed, while in the presence of her husband, Rosdiana tore the t-shirt of the helper until it opened and her bra could be seen.

The employer then pinched Ms Mayang on her right breast and then kicked her twice in her private parts.

Rosdiana’s husband drove the helper back to her agency on Dec 12, 2017, without Ms Mayang’s possessions. She had no knowledge that she was being fired.

On the same day, Ms Mayang filed a report with the police. /TISG

