Snake swimming in a canal next to Bedok camp, found by a netizen, asks others what breed it is

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A netizen shared a video of a snake they had spotted in a canal, and other netizens chimed in with various responses.

The video captures a snake swimming in a canal. According to the netizen, the canal is at a park connector that is located next to Bedok camp. They had been walking near a canal when they realized that there was a snake swimming in it.

The netizen then filmed the snake and posted the video to the r/Singapore subreddit to ask other netizens for their opinion on what type of snake it might be.

- Advertisement -

A few netizens marvelled at how beautiful the snake was and remarked on its movements in the water.

Meanwhile, some other netizens had a little more fun trying to figure out the identity of the snake.

- Advertisement -

A few other netizens affirmed that the snake belongs to the reticulated python species and said that this species can often be seen in drains and canals in Singapore.

The reticulated python species is native to Southeast and South Asia. It is known as the world’s longest snake and is among the three heaviest snake species. As with all pythons, it is not venomous. This species is also an adept swimmer and even been sighted far out at sea.

As snakes play a huge part in maintaining Singapore’s ecosystem by controlling the natural rodent population, members of the public are advised to leave snakes alone, especially if they are found in their natural habitats.

- Advertisement -

However, if members of the public spot a snake in urban areas, they can contact the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) at 1800-476-1600 to request an expert to be dispatched to deal with the snake. Alternatively, they can also call 9783-7782 for Acres, a non-profit organization that provides 24-hour wildlife rescue services.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg