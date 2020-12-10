Home News In the Hood Video of snake allegedly in Pasir Ris park toilet bowl goes viral

Video of snake allegedly in Pasir Ris park toilet bowl goes viral

Apparently the snake had slithered in through the pipes though the actual location of the incident is yet to be confirmed

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – An alarming video of a snake inside what is presumed to be a Pasir Ris park toilet bowl is circulating online.

On Wednesday (Dec 9), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video contributed by a reader. It was a short yet shocking footage of a black snake inside a toilet bowl. “Go toilet get a shock siol…Snake in Pasir Ris park toilet bowl,” read the caption.

The 17-second video began with the cameraperson arriving at the bathroom stall. From afar, a black snake could be spotted peeping at the rim of the bowl.

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

- Advertisement -

As the individual moved closer, it appears that the snake had slithered in through the pipes.

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

Upon sensing company, the snake retracts.

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

After a few tongue flicking, the snake begins exiting the scene by going through the same piping in reverse. In seconds, it was gone. The toilet bowl returns to its unthreatening state.

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

The video has over 78,500 views to date and has been shared across various social media sites and online publications. Members from the online community expressed shock after watching the video. A few wished they had never seen it as they would not approach a park’s bathroom the same way moving forward.

Facebook user David Deshwan thought it would only happen in another country due to their toilet bowl’s piping system.

According to a mustsharenews.com report, the actual location of the incident hasn’t been confirmed. As the video has been shared multiple times across social media and online platforms, some suggested it took place at an office while others mentioned it didn’t happen in Singapore.

Queries were made to ACRES and National Parks Board (NParks) for confirmation. Meanwhile, others urged for the National Environment Agency (NEA) to investigate the incident and conduct an inspection of public toilets, just in case.

Read related: Snake captured allegedly in HDB void deck, praise for “brave” man who held it

Snake captured allegedly in HDB void deck, praise for “brave” man who held it

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Goh Chok Tong says that he had to reassure a jobless Kenneth Jeyaretnam in 1993

Goh Chok Tong said that back in 1993, he had to reassure an unemployed Kenneth Jeyaretnam that he would not face difficulties in getting a job because of the latter’s father’s standing as an opposition politician. Mr Kenneth Jeyaretnam’s father, Joshua Benjamin...
View Post
Featured News

Foreign student apologises for making slit eyes gesture after drawing intense outrage

A foreign student has apologised for making a slit-eyes gesture in a social media photo, after drawing intense backlash over the weekend. The student, Instagram user @louisepzn, is believed to be a French national studying at the Essec Business School. She had...
View Post
Featured News

PR from China absconds after being charged with exposing himself in NUS library

Singapore -- A warrant of arrest has been issued for a 28-year-old chemical engineering student at the National University of Singapore (NUS) accused of exposing his private parts and sexually stimulating himself in front of a woman at the science library in...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet