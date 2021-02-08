Domestic helpers forbidden from using Thomson Rd condo facilities

- Advertisement -

Singapore – An advisory in a condominium in Thomson Road prohibiting domestic helpers access to recreational facilities is circulating online, garnering negative feedback from the online community.

According to a mothership.sg report on Sunday (Feb 8), Cube 8, a condominium along Thomson Road, advised its residents that its facilities were for the use of its residents and guests only.

A photo of the circular was also provided. It reads:

“The recreational facilities are for the exclusive use of residents and their guests. Domestic helpers are not allowed to use the recreational facilities. As such, domestic helpers are not issued with door access card.

Any domestic helper, found in the recreational facilities in the absence of their resident employer, will be evicted immediately.

Any resident who breaches this rule may face a period ban on the use of the facilities.”

As listed on Property Guru, the recreational facilities in Cube 8 include the swimming pool, fitness corner, function room, gym, tennis courts, playground, sauna, game room, and barbecue area.

In response to the news, members from the online community wondered if domestic helpers were not considered condominium residents by default.

“I must bring her down to the pool every time she needs to exercise?” asked Facebook user Ying Shu Heng who shared she lives in Cube 8. “She resides with me in my address. The address stated on her work permit is my address. As long as she’s properly attired, behaves in a civic-minded way when using common facilities, I really do not see why she cannot be allowed to use common facilities such as the condo pool.”

Others agreed, noting domestic helpers residing in condominiums have their legal addresses stated as that residence. “This makes them a resident of the condominium by law. They are only required by law not to do certain things such as get married without MOM (Ministry of Manpower) giving permission,” noted Facebook user Henry Goh.

“Apart from being super discriminatory, how (do) they know who is a resident and who is a helper? By looks?” asked Facebook user Joseph He Jun Xian. “Will they check every person who uses the facilities? Helper not resident? Then what are they? Anyone who stay there is a resident. Simple English and simple logic. MOM and the Police should step in. I wonder if any laws are broken,” he added.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Empire City Consultant Pte Ltd for a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly./TISG

