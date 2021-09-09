MOM: Additional Covid-19 test costs should be shared by new employer when maids change jobs

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Ministry of Manpower announced yesterday that when foreign domestic helpers change employment within a year after arriving and completing SHN, their new employers must share the additional costs required due to the pandemic.

Households wishing to employ foreign domestic helpers have shouldered the additional costs of maids’ stay-home notices (SHN) and Covid-19 testing, which amounts to a considerable sum.

In a press release dated Sept 8, MOM acknowledged that most helpers “settle in well and complete their term of employment,” but in some cases, the helper’s employment contract ends prematurely, at either the employer’s or the helper’s request, and the helper then gets transferred to a new place of employment.

If this occurs within 12 months after the helper arrives and served the SHN, the Ministry “recommends the new employer to share a portion of the SHN and related COVID-19 tests costs incurred by the current employer for the MDW’s [migrant domestic workers] entry into Singapore.”

To assist in this process, MOM added that it was calling on Employment Agencies to “help the current and prospective employer come to an agreement for the sharing of costs.”

MOM added that the original employer should not receive more than the amount they paid for the SHN and testing of the helper, and that there should be a written agreement on the matter signed by both the original and the new employer of the helper.

MOM added that it advises “that the current employer bears the costs proportionate to the duration that the MDW has worked for him/her within the 12-month period,” and that “Employment agencies (EAs) will be required to inform both current and prospective employers MOM’s cost sharing criteria and guidelines, to facilitate the transfer process.” /TISG

