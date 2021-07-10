Home News sitting dangerously on a ledge, netizen shares the captured photo

Student sitting dangerously on a ledge, netizen shares the captured photo

Another netizen suggested that primary and secondary schools, colleges, and universities should take action to prevent students from carrying out such stunts again in the future. They proposed closing off such openings with metal grills.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Singapore — A member of the public shared a photo of a student perched precariously on a ledge at .

The member of the public had shared the photo to Facebook group “Complaint Singapore“.

In his caption, he expressed that he found it difficult to fathom what the student was doing by putting herself at such risk.

The student appeared to be at least two floors up above ground level, while another friend was standing close by.

As there was no external structure below the ledge, the student could have been seriously injured if she lost her balance and fell off the ledge that she was sitting on.

Other netizens flocked to the comments section to share their views on their matter.

A few netizens expressed worry for the student, saying that it was very dangerous for her to have climbed onto such a high ledge and risk severe injuries in the event that she lost her balance. Another netizen urged the students to keep their parents in mind before acting recklessly.

Another netizen suggested that primary and secondary schools, colleges, and universities should take action to prevent students from carrying out such stunts again in the future. They proposed closing off such openings with metal grills.

Yet another netizen thought it would be a good idea for the member of the public to inform the about the student’s reckless behaviour to prevent more students from going down the same route.

A netizen speculated that the student was from Crest Secondary School, which located in Jurong.

Earlier this year in Feb, a boy aged seven was filmed playing on the window ledge of his home which was located on the 11th floor. The video was circulated many times and led to concerns for the boy’s safety in the absence of his parents.

