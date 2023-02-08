Woman says she wants to get to know a man but she doesn’t know how because she’s his boss’s boss’s boss

SINGAPORE — A woman who wanted to get to know a guy at work took to social media asking how she could get to know him because she was his boss’s boss’s boss.

This means that she was likely a top-level manager. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she was curious about the man but added that their “positions at work make it difficult to get acquainted with each other”.

“To sum it short, I work for the parent organisation and though we are around the same age (I am ~3 years younger), I am basically his boss’ boss’ boss. So any form of personal contact is overstepping boundaries”, she wrote. She added that the man had her number saved but said that they do not speak. She did not save his phone number as she did not want to do anything that seemed suspicious. However, the woman said that she knew the guy saved her number.

In her post, she wrote that she met the man because the parent organisation she worked for goes to the smaller branches to do infrequent checks. She added that they would have interacted less than five times. “Not saying that I want to pursue a romantic relationship with this person immediately ( I don’t even know if he is attached), but I would love to get to know him better if given the chance as he seems like a very sweet and gentle person through our few interactions”, she said.

Asking netizens for advice, the woman wrote that she had known the man for about two years, and each time she meets him she would end up thinking about him for days.

Last year, a man took to social media proudly declaring that he broke his personal record of the shortest relationship he was ever in.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, a man wrote: “Before this, the shortest relationship time I had was 9 months. Today, I broke the record. From 9 months, to 12 minutes. So today, exactly 10am, we declared to be in a relationship. We went to a restaurant to eat as our first date”.

He added that all went well until his girlfriend asked him for his star sign. She told him that she needed to know because she believed in it.

“I told her that I don’t believe in any of these. So I broke up with her on the spot. I paid for both of our food as a courtesy for the time spent”.

“What a red flag. Better luck next time for myself. Watch out everyone”, the man wrote.

