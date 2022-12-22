Man says his shortest relationship lasted only 12 minutes, all because his then-girlfriend asked him for his star sign

A man took to social media proudly declaring that he broke his personal record of the shortest relationship he was ever in.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, a man wrote: “Before this, the shortest relationship time I had was 9 months. Today, I broke the record. From 9 months, to 12 minutes. So today, exactly 10am, we declared to be in a relationship. We went to a restaurant to eat as our first date”.

He added that all went well until his girlfriend asked him for his star sign. She told him that she really needed to know because she believed in it.

“I told her that I don’t believe in any of these. So I broke up with her on the spot. I paid for both of our food as a courtesy for the time spent”.

“What a red flag. Better luck next time for myself. Watch out everyone”, the man wrote.

Here’s what netizens said:

Earlier this year, a girlfriend unsure about whether her boyfriend will eventually stop living frugally raised her concerns about if he would even allow her to buy a piece of cake she was craving.

In an anonymous confession to popular Facebook page NUSWhispers, the girlfriend wrote: “My boyfriend told me that his family isn’t well off since he was young”.

She explained that when they go out on dates, while he would make an effort to pay for the food, they always try to keep the bill under S$30. She also said that they would sometimes split the bill, or she would pay for the food.

However, she wrote that her boyfriend earned at least 40 per cent more than she did.

“I start to worry that he will not be willing to spend a bit more even on daily necessities in future, and let’s say probably a piece of cake if I crave for it, even though I myself can afford it”.

Asking netizens for advice on her concerns, she added that she still thought of her boyfriend as a “nice guy” and wrote that she did indeed see a future with him.

“How should I discuss this concern with him or self talk to not mind this matter so much?” she asked. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg