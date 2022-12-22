45yo man earning $2.6K/month gets angry because his GF of 3 mths refused to lend him $950 to change car tyres and also be his new car guarantor

SINGAPORE — A woman who had been dating a man for three months asked if she should still stay with him when he kept asking her for loans.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that her 45-year-old boyfriend worked as a private-hire car driver, earning about $2,600 monthly. She added that this amount was hardly enough for his expenses, and she ended up paying for most things.

Recently, the woman shared that two incidents led to her boyfriend getting irritated with her.

“first incident, he wanted to purchase a new car, asked me to be his guarantor. monthly installment – $2.6k which is abt 1/2 his income. i told him it’s not worth taking up as it’s too ex. he ignored the whole day cos to him im pouring cold water on him, im being negative and not helping”, she wrote.

After he got over wanting to buy a car, her boyfriend then asked her for $950 in order to change his car tyres and their rims. She refused and asked him to save up for it instead. He ignored what she said to him, made an appointment for tyres and again asked her for help that day. “i rejected. and his attitude completely changed toward me”, she wrote.

The woman added that because of these two incidents, she stopped seeing a future with him and wrote that no matter how hard she tried to accommodate his behaviour, he did not reciprocate.

In her post, she wrote that she was unsure if she should leave the relationship or continue to stay.

Here’s what netizens advised her:

