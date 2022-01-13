Home News Boyf earning 40 per cent more says his family isn't well off...

Boyf earning 40 per cent more says his family isn’t well off and shares the bill with his girlfriend or tries to keep it to S$30

Photo: Freepik/prostooleh (for illustration purposes only)

She explained that when they go out on dates, while he would make an effort to pay for the food, they always try to keep the bill under S$30. She also said that they would sometimes split the bill, or she would pay for the food.

By Obbana Rajah
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A girlfriend unsure about whether her boyfriend will eventually stop living frugally raised her concerns on if he would even allow her to buy a piece of cake she was craving.

In an anonymous confession to popular Facebook page NUSWhispers, the girlfriend wrote: “My boyfriend told me that his family isn’t well off since he was young”.

She explained that when they go out on dates, while he would make an effort to pay for the food, they always try to keep the bill under S$30. She also said that they would sometimes split the bill, or she would pay for the food.

However, she wrote that her boyfriend earned at least 40 per cent more than she did.

- Advertisement 1-

“I start to worry that he will not be willing to spend a bit more even on daily necessities in future, and let’s say probably a piece of cake if I crave for it, even though I myself can afford it”.

Asking netizens for advice on her concerns, she added that she still thought of her boyfriend as a “nice guy” and wrote that she did indeed see a future with him.

“How should I discuss this concern with him or self talk to not mind this matter so much?”, she asked. Netizens were fair in their responses and urged her to talk to her boyfriend.

In another case where a girlfriend is having second thoughts about her boyfriend because of the amount he earns, a 23-year-old girl said that she expects her man to be taking home about S$15,000 a month.

- Advertisement 2-

Asking netizens for advice on anonymous confessions page NUSWhispers, the girl wrote that her 37-year-old squeeze was “only” at the executive level, earning S$4,500 a month.

“I expect him to earn around $15k a month for a director-level position. At his age, he should be a GM/Director by now but he is just a lowly legal counsel with low pay working for an SME business with little to no benefits”, she wrote.

“Should I leave him?” Girlfriend expects her bf to earn $15K a month but he only earns $4,500

/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 13

Netizens dismayed that ex-chief planner thinks 10m population ‘not really a ridiculous number’ Singapore —  When the country’s former Master Planner and CEO of the Urban Redevelopment Authority Liu Thai Ker said on Tuesday that a 10 million population in...
Read more
Home News

Birds circle tree being cut down for hours, some parent birds stayed in nests ‘until the very end’

Singapore — A concerned individual posted a video online of birds circling a tree being cut down on a construction site, sparking concern among...
Read more
Celebrity

Wang Leehom’s ex-wife ‘fears for safety’ when 3 men accompany him to visit his kids

The messy drawn-out divorce saga of Taiwanese Mandopop superstar Wang Leehom and his ex-wife Li Jinglei seems to have reached a new round. Even though...
Read more
Uncategorized

Netizens call out Edwin Tong after he says government’s support to elite athletes ‘holistic’

Singapore — Minister for Culture, Community, and Youth Edwin Tong answered questions in Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 12) about how the Government supports high-performing...
Read more
Home News

Pedestrian falls down after getting hit by car making discretionary right turn near Kembangan MRT

Singapore — A BMW was spotted failing to give way to a pedestrian while making a discretionary right turn near Kembangan MRT, causing the...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 13

Netizens dismayed that ex-chief planner thinks 10m population ‘not really a ridiculous number’ Singapore —  When the country’s former Master...
Read more
Home News

Birds circle tree being cut down for hours, some parent birds stayed in nests ‘until the very end’

Singapore — A concerned individual posted a video online of birds circling a tree being cut down on a...
Read more
Celebrity

Wang Leehom’s ex-wife ‘fears for safety’ when 3 men accompany him to visit his kids

The messy drawn-out divorce saga of Taiwanese Mandopop superstar Wang Leehom and his ex-wife Li Jinglei seems to have...
Read more
Uncategorized

Netizens call out Edwin Tong after he says government’s support to elite athletes ‘holistic’

Singapore — Minister for Culture, Community, and Youth Edwin Tong answered questions in Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 12) about...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore