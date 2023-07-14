BLACKPINK Jennie & BTS V’s “romantic relationship” confirmed?

There has been a commotion on social media that K-pop superstars Jennie (Blackpink) and V (BTS) are dating. This rising romance has recently received another plot twist as Jennie posted photos on her IG account wearing the same outfit shown in the leaked photos of the couple dating.

The Blackpink star made her fans think about what is true when her Instagram post slightly confirmed her romantic relationship with the BTS idol.

Jennie stated in her post caption: “few weeks back 💌”, and she was wearing a similar outfit from the Paris photos that were leaked – a white hat, sunglasses, plaid scarf, Calvin Klein sweater, jeans, and a crossbody bag.

It’s not just Jennie’s outfit that made netizens wonder about her relationship. The last photo in her IG post – a delicious dish of caviar – appeared to have the same plating as the one BTS V posted in his Instagram story.

Netizens expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

One IG user stated: “💜💜💜yay it’s real , army here and u have my support , u make our boy happy and he makes u happy too ✨”

However, some people do not approve of the rumoured couple.

Another IG user commented: “no one knows if the rumors are real!! DON’T COME SAY THEY ARE TOGETHER! IF THEY DON’T HAVE PROOF!! we will believe only if BOTH PROVE!! if Taehyung doesn’t say anything about it, it’s just Jennie who wants attention..since it’s the only thing she knows how to do.”

More users declared: “STOP USING TAEHYUNG FOR FAME”, “bro i think taehyung is more disturbed by this incident because of you. It is very wrong of you to post these photos while there is a ship incident.”, and “Teannie it’s not true.”

