Woman applies for credit cards to help her 50-year-old boyfriend financially; he then gives it to his wife to use instead

SINGAPORE: A woman scorned took to social media rather angrily after finding out her boyfriend had used her credit cards for some unauthorised purchases.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote: “How stupid I am for applying a few credit cards for my BF because I knew his financial status was tight. Having credit card convenience was useful for him, and he was responsible and paid off the card each month”. The woman then said that she was shocked to find out that her boyfriend had given her credit cards to his wife to use.

“The final straw was when I noticed transactions for lingerie, hair salon, pedicure spa, etc., even overseas transactions, on my bank statements. Some transactions occurred on the same date and time but in different locations and with different cards”, she said, where each card had about $3,000 to $4,000 of expenses put on them. When the woman confronted the man, he and his wife “arrogantly returned all my credit cards”.

At the end of her post, the woman posed the following questions:

“1. How did he pass my credit card to his wife to use?

2. As a 50-year-old property agent, shouldn’t his wife know that using an unauthorized credit card is a crime?”

Here’s what netizens commented on the post:

Last year, a woman asked: Isn’t the one not being loved considered to be the 3rd party in a marriage?

A single mother with two children from a previous marriage met another man through a dating app in December 2020. The two decided to get together despite the man being married and having a son. The single mother and the man went on a few dates, even though she knew that his wife and son were overseas. In an anonymous post to confessions page SGWhispers on Monday (Jul 18), the woman wrote that in 2021, she found out that she was pregnant with the man’s child and decided to keep the baby even though she knew there was the possibility of the man not being in the picture. “I didn[‘]t expect him [to] staying (sic) with me throughout the pregnancy journey until i gave birth. I never request (sic) him to get a divorce or planning (sic) anything for our future. We are happy with current status”, the woman wrote. Woman who had a child with a married man says she can’t be the one considered his mistress because he loves her more than his wife

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg