Man says he thought he found ‘the one’ after a few dates with a woman, but she decided to ghost him, and yet still led him on

SINGAPORE — A man took to social media after a woman he thought he had an “incredible connection” with decided to ghost him and play games with him in the months to come.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that he met the woman a while ago and that the two of them “hit it off”. He added that despite them only going on a few dates, “sparks flew” between the two of them.

“You are not my type at all but it didn’t bother me because I never had such incredible connection with anyone else. Not even my ex-es. I thought we were progressing well but alas, you ghosted me suddenly. It hurts”, the man wrote. In his post, he added that after months of not speaking to him, the woman came around with “no remorse” and tried to reconnect with him again. However, he said that this time, he had lost faith in her and pushed her away because he did not want to subject himself to another emotional rollercoaster.

Despite his attempts, the man wrote: “You breadcrumbed me over the months that followed but I wasn’t affected. I thought I moved on. When I saw you again much later, I realised I still yearned for you”.

In a relationship context, breadcrumbing refers to someone giving you just enough ‘crumbs’ of attention or affection to give you hope and keep you on the hook — but not enough to make you feel comfortable or assured the relationship is going well. Someone who breadcrumbs leads you on by dropping small morsels of interest — an occasional message, phone call, date plan, or social media interaction. These happen sporadically and usually don’t have any follow-through.

The man wrote that because he could not get the woman off his mind, he convinced himself to forget the hurt she caused and asked her out on a date again. “I asked you out but you rejected me gently each time”, the man wrote.

He concluded his post by saying: “Looks like you have moved on while I am still hanging on to the possibility between us. Maybe it’s time for me to move on too and stop bothering you. I wish you all the best”.

