Man in his 30s says his girlfriend doesn’t allow him to interact with other females even for work, and he’s only allowed to hang out with friends she approves

SINGAPORE — A man took to social media ranting about a toxic and controlling relationship he had with his girlfriend who did not allow him to talk to other females or even go out with his own friends unless she approved of them.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that he was in a 3-year relationship with her in his 30s. “She was controlling, demanding and overall a toxic person. It was rather strange because she wasn’t like this before we became official”, he wrote.

Once they got together, the man wrote that she insisted he not speak to any females, even if it was for work. He added that he complied, which affected his social skills making him very awkward and reclusive. During the course of their relationship, he wrote that she also forbade him from meeting his friends as she deemed them to be “bad influences”. She only allowed him to meet friends she approved of.

“Even so, she would regularly call or text during this period of time. It was a must to reply her messages. If not, there will be a barrage of calls. It has gone to the point where I just stopped meeting any of my friends. For context, most of my friends are guys and I barely hangout with any females”, the man wrote.

In addition to everything else, the woman did not allow the man to have any hobbies. He explained that his hobbies were cooking, gaming and nature photography. Despite this, she made him delete his personal and photography Instagram pages.

“One thing that really got to me was how she hates and criticises my family. She often complains about how my family are just very rude in general. My family barely meets her let alone speaking to her. I really don’t know where she’s getting that from. She even went to the point of telling me no wonder my siblings have no friends at all since they are so rude”, the man wrote.

He added that during the course of their relationship, he tried breaking up with her multiple times, but her toxic traits and emotional abuse made it difficult for him to do so.

He told netizens that while he was glad the relationship was over, he did not know what went wrong on his part. “With both the physical and mental scars, I really don’t know how I am or when will I be ready to date again”, he added.

