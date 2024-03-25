SINGAPORE: A woman shared on social media that a Grab driver cancelled her booking after seeing her ‘Singapore Special’ dog. Ms Priscilla Nathan, knowing that GrabPet Service caters to all domestic animals, was taken aback by the Grab driver’s actions.

In her post on the Facebook Group ‘COMPLAINT SINGAPORE,’ she wrote, “This is for all Grab drivers… sadly, today I got a ride to Woodlands for $24 with my medium built Singapore Special..after waiting for 8mins by the road, the driver showed up and upon seeing my dog, he immediately drove off!!”

She then advised Grab drivers who were uncomfortable with having a pet in their vehicle not to accept GrabPet rides. “It’s very disappointing to have such irresponsible drivers amidst really nice ones I’ve come across.”

“If they don’t like pets, better don’t take GrabPet booking”

In the comments section, a number of Singaporeans resonated with Ms Nathan’s feelings as they shared their own stories of encountering similar situations.

One individual shared, “You should raise a complaint on this. That time a driver took my booking and I have a cat inside carrier.

Almost immediately he insulted my cat and pet keepers throughout the booking, saying cats spread virus and imply most pet keepers are cheapo. If [they] don’t like pets and pet keepers, better don’t take GrabPet booking.”

Another individual who has a big dog shared that he faced the same issue as well, writing:

“Grab pet XL driver rejected us when he reach. End up cancelling and we had to wait another 40 mins for our next car to come to go home due to peak hour. Was such a long wait feel like we wasted alot of time.”

A third individual commented, “I booked grab pet and when the driver heard I have a dog he cancel my booking when he is very near my place.

I call him to make sure he reach the correct pick up point and to look out for us and my dog. Upon hanging up, he cancel my booking!!”

Furthermore, one person claimed that this has been “a long standing problem” and that it will be difficult to bring about change in this case because drivers had the choice to cancel and the worst that could happen to them would be a “negative impact on their acceptance ratings.”

GrabPet Service

In 2019, Grab launched Singapore’s first pet transportation service, GrabPet, which offers additional insurance coverage for pets during the journey.

GrabPet’s policy allows passengers to bring a maximum of two medium-sized pets, each measuring up to 41cm in height, or one large pet exceeding 41cm in height per ride.

Grab requires all pets to be securely crated or leashed to ensure safety and comfort during the journey.

Pets permitted for GrabPet rides include dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils, chinchillas, hedgehogs, squirrels, fish, turtles, crabs, and frogs.

