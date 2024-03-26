Featured News In the Hood

“Shadowless man” dragging luggage along highway ignites heated discussion online

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 26, 2024

SINGAPORE: A photograph capturing a man clad in all-black dragging a suitcase along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) near Changi has ignited fervent online discussion among netizens.

ROADS.sg uploaded the image to Facebook on Sunday (24 March). The image swiftly circulated across social media platforms, prompting speculation and curiosity about the circumstances surrounding the peculiar sighting.

The post also contained another photograph of an electronic road sign alerting motorists to the presence of a pedestrian on the highway with the warning: “Man walking at Changi Exit.”

This detail intensified the intrigue surrounding the incident, with users across various online forums sharing their theories and observations.

Some netizens speculated that the man might have been en route to the Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal, while others entertained the notion that he may have inadvertently strayed from his intended path because he was a foreigner.

One particularly intriguing aspect of the photograph that captured the attention of netizens was the apparent absence of the man’s shadow.

The absence of a discernible shadow in the photograph has served as fodder for ghost stories and urban legends, with some users recounting eerie tales of phantom travellers haunting highways.

More level-headed commenters suggested that the photograph could have been clicked at a specific time of day when shadows were notably faint or absent due to atmospheric conditions.

The incident has also reignited discussions about pedestrian safety and adherence to traffic regulations in Singapore.

According to local laws, walking along the highway constitutes a traffic violation, and offenders could face fines of up to S$75.

