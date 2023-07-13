‘Why don’t you shop where the locals shop, like Sheng Siong, NTUC or Giant?’ — Netizens school New Yorker who says groceries in Singapore are expensive

SINGAPORE: When a New Yorker in Singapore shared his “Cold Storage secret” over TikTok after exclaiming about high grocery prices, he probably wasn’t expecting locals to give him tips on saving money on food shopping.

TikTok user Matt D in SG, who goes by @kindofabigd on the platform, said in a July 10 video that “Groceries in Singapore can be so expensive. $11.90 for asparagus… $16 for six free-range eggs… in the meat aisle, prosciutto is $17,” which he had bought for Є3 in France.

However, he was happy about one deal in Cold Storage—three toppings, a cheese, and a protein at the salad bar for $8 is for him, “Such a good value, it’s almost a steal,” as he wrote in the caption of his video.

He noted that the price of food in groceries has risen in many parts of the world, with Singapore being particularly hard-hit.

After going to the grocery, he went to Starbucks, where his cold brew cost only one dollar less than his meal from the salad bar at Cold Storage.

He ends his post by saying, “Talk about value.”

Local TikTok users commenting on his post told him he’s paying way too much for groceries—especially eggs, which are cheaper when they’re not refrigerated, and that he can get much better value in other supermarkets.

“Why dont you shop where the locals shop like sheng siong, ntuc or giant or can order at their online store too. asparagus range from 2+ onwards:),” wrote one.

“Agreed. @Matt D in SG 🧜🏼‍♂️🦁🇸🇬 try grocery shopping at the supermarkets that local frequent at mentioned above, esp for fresh produce,” chimed in another.

“Go to sheng shong or mustafa shopping,” a commenter urged him.

Another wrote, “Yes please don’t go to Cold Storage. More expats should check out Sheng Siong / Giant / NTUC.”

“Go to angmoh supermarket or u stars. Much cheaper. And get you cuppa from the local kopitiam,” one advised.

Several pointed out that prices at Cold Storage are higher than in other supermarkets.

And as for the expensive eggs, netizens had a lot to say.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg