Netizen shares video of Cold Storage SG staff at work, asks if it’s ‘unhygienic to step onto refrigerator with shoes on?’

SINGAPORE — Singaporeans are reacting to video footage of Cold Storage Singapore staff stepping into a beverage refrigerator with shoes on. While a few called it unhygienic, many argued that taking such a video was unnecessary, as they saw no harm in the footage.

An online user shared the video on Tuesday (Feb 7) with a Facebook group that tracks all sorts of incidents around Singapore. “Cold Storage Singapore staff stepped onto the beverages refrigerator for drinks displays,” the post read. “Wasn’t it unhygienic to step onto the beverages refrigerator with shoes on? (Dirty germs had been trapped in a cozy beverages refrigerator).”

In response to the video, while there were some who found the staff member’s actions to be unhygienic, many instead called out the videographer for attempting to “spoil (someone else’s) rice bowl.”

“I used to work in those factory/plant lines where they make consumable drinks like F&N, you should see that during night shift, no one wears mask or gloves,” wrote one.

Another argued, “Mind your own business. It’s not that you are consuming them directly. Just wash the package and consume it.”

Still, a third wrote, “She’s working hard and doing her best with her height… kepoh (busybody).”

Another online user commented, “Don’t find anything wrong here? What’s your problem? Unless she’s stepping on the drinks (themselves), then you are right lah… Don’t spoil people’s rice bowls leh…”

For another netizen, it’s plain and simple: “There is nothing wrong with this video.”

