‘We have this special relationship’ – Qi Yuwu celebrated the 91st birthday of his oldest fan

SINGAPORE – Qi Yuwu, 46, a Chinese actor based in Singapore, recently celebrated the 91st birthday of his oldest fan.

In his recent Instagram post, he shared a photo with the celebrant’s family, and dedicated the caption to express his love and gratitude.

Qi Yuwu mentioned that the celebrant used to be an English teacher, and that she supported him with her younger sisters. The actor expressed that they gave him newspaper clippings and handmade books with his news on it.

“I am still acting, and it is also because of this job that we have this special relationship,” he admitted.

He remarked that he is lucky and also described his happiness with song lyrics.

“When I am entertaining you, I am happier than you are,” the lyrics stated.

“Gaining happiness from work has also been appreciated and encouraged by many fans. Gratitude!” Qi Yuwu said to end his post.

Netizens commented their appreciation to the actor as well in the comments section.

One IG user said: “Thank you also for being with us in our youth, your play has left us with perfect memories and twenty years of deep friendship. What a fate! Come on!”

Another IG user mentioned: “You have created many works in TV series and movies. Your persistence, attitude, and persistence are obvious to all of us. Your professional attitude has attracted the support of so many movie fans! If you can work as hard as you in the workplace, and meet other friends who work hard together through your work, you will not be alone. Please continue to work hard so that we can enjoy more great works.” This comment gained a reply from the actor himself stating his thanks.

More so, there was an IG user who claimed: “I am also your old fan,” and Qi Yuwu gratefully acknowledged the comment.

