Ya Hui asks her followers ‘What are you fighting for in life?’

SINGAPORE – Ya Hui, 35, a Singaporean actress, shared a very intriguing post in her Instagram account for her followers to see and answer.

The actress posted a picture with a solid black background, and text explicitly saying: “What are you fighting for in life?”

She captioned her post by mentioning that everyone can share their answers with her for them to have ‘some meaningful conversations’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ya Hui 雅慧 (@yahuiyh)

Other Singaporean celebrities shared their insights by commenting on the said post.

Actor Benjamin Tan, 29, revealed: “Came to realise over the years and after some person ordeals: don’t fight too hard for anything. Just do your best and let events unfold themselves. We all try too hard to fight for whatever it is, and end up living a life full of regrets. A life that just wore us out, and we might not even get to enjoy the fruits of our labor. Work for it? Yes. Fight? Nope. Guess we often mixed up both and end up tiring ourselves.”

This comment gained a reply from Ya Hui as she said: “Fighting for things is indeed tiring. But if we don’t fight for the right things.”

Furthermore, singer Carrie Yeo commented: “Fighting climate change for the next generation” with Ya Hui stating that this particular matter will be a ‘tough fight’.

In a more serious tone, Singaporean actor Yao Wenlong shared that he’s fighting for ‘breath’, alongside Ben Yeo’s answer of fighting to ‘stay alive’.

More so, netizens expressed their thoughts as well.

However, one IG user returned her question to Ya Hui by asking: “What about yourself? What are you fighting for?”

Surprisingly, Ya Hui commented: “You know what? I don’t know too.”

Another IG user remarked: “Errr why must fight leh?”

The actress replied by admitting: “Your question set me thinking. It’s easy to say “go with the flow”. But sometimes, things just don’t flow nicely. Maybe I should have phrased it differently.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg