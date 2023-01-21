DJ Jade Rasif was nicknamed after the Pokémon Bulbasaur during her JC, guess why

SINGAPORE — Jade Rasif, 28, a Singaporean DJ, YouTube personality, and former actress, recently shared a very intriguing fact about herself during her Junior College period. In her IG stories, Jade wore a sleeveless top with the Pokémon Bulbasaur printed.

“My tshirt was my nickname in jc,” she said in her story caption.

This particular Pokémon resembles a small frog (amphibian) with four legs, each with three claws, and a blue-green body with darker blue-green spots.

According to research, being compared to a Bulbasaur means that one is accessible, reliable, and does not like to be challenged.



In the next story, she told her followers not to ask why.

Bulbasaur is considered loyal and the most peaceful of the starting Pokémon.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg