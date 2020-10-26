Bella Hadid and friend Fanny celebrate her 24th birthday

- Advertisement -

Supermodel Bella Hadid and her BFF Fanny Bourdette-Donon looked more gleeful than ever on a sunny vacation in throwback photos from her epic birthday getaway.

The 24-year-old shared photos of herself epitomising beach glamour for a Versace shoot over the summer and continued to reminisce over swimsuit season. Hadid did not tag the location but the bikini-clad pair seemed to be happily floating in Caribbean-style waters while flaunting their slim figures. Hadid sported a tiny white-two piece while she had one arm wrapped around Bourdette-Donon shoulders and was completely relaxed on the water’s surface.

Bourdette-Donon wore a leopard print thong bikini that showed off her envy-inducing midriff. The friends were grinning as they soaked in the warm tropical breeze and posed for another picture standing in the water with happy expressions across their faces.

The Vogue cover girl’s eyes were shut in a close-up and Hadid looked perfectly sun-kissed with rosy cheeks and a few freckles on her makeup-free face.

As Hadid ran a hand through her wet hair, she flashed a wrist full of stunning gold bracelets that matched the chain around her neck. The birthday getaway included friends like Devon Lee Carlson, Jesse Jo Stark and Alana O’Herlihy whom they partied with, before returning to NYC. The Victoria’s Secret model became a first-time aunt a few weeks ago when her sister Gigi welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend Zayn Malik. In late April, Gigi confirmed her pregnancy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Bella’s rep recently denied rumours that the catwalk star is dating Jack Nicholson’s grandson Duke, telling E! News she is ‘single and not in a relationship.’ The model reposted a checklist on Wednesday of how her ‘goals have changed’ including ‘getting married when I am ready’ rather than before age 30 and ‘finding someone who I deeply connect with’ rather than the most attractive’.

Bella has been unattached ever since she ended her on/off relationship with three-time Grammy winner The Weeknd in August 2019.

‘Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut,’ a source told the outlet.

