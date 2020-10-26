Gigi Hadid shows off post baby body for a good cause

- Advertisement -

Just weeks after giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid took a mirror selfie showing off her post baby body for a good cause. Gigi and Zayn welcomed their baby daughter in September. The model took to Instagram to spread an important message. Wearing a shirt that read ‘VOTE’ while posing for a mirror selfie, the supermodel urged her fans to get out there and make their voices heard.

“I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate,” Gigi wrote in the caption. “YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY IM PROUD OF YOU. IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT I’M PROUD OF YOU. (&& if you dropped it off at your County’s Board of Elections Office or at an Early Polling Site I’m proud of you!!) IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD I’M PROUD OF YOU.”

Gigi included different voting resources in the slideshow to ensure everyone who can vote knows how. The new mother concluded with, “Whatever your PLAN, I’m proud of you; make sure you have one !!! Let me know below.” Hadid is one of the many celebrities using their influence to get fans to vote. In October, Selena Gomez uploaded a photo of her rocking an “I Voted” sticker. She captioned it with, “Just finished filling out my ballot!”

Actress Reese Witherspoon posted a photo of her sealed ballot on Instagram. “I did it! Did you?,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “Feels good to exercise my right to VOTE.”

Gigi Hadid is also setting a great example of engaged citizenship for her daughter besides being just one of the many stars urging the world to vote.

