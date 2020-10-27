Which Kardashian-Jenner member is closest to Kris Jenner’s beau, Corey Gamble?

- Advertisement -

Momager Kris Jenner and her beau Corey Gamble have been going out for a few years now. The couple announced their relationship in 2014 after meeting at designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party in Ibiza, Spain.

Fans wonder how the duo get along, seeing that Gamble is so close in age with some of the momager’s kids. Now that the couple have been dating for some time, fans are wondering if Jenner and Gamble will get married. That may not be likely, according to Jenner.

Appearing in The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jenner shared that a third marriage may not be on the cards for her. “You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well,” Jenner stated. “So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie and Kurt’s book. Or Kourtney’s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

Via Daily Mail the reality star told The Kyle and Jackie O Show the same thing and admitted that she and Gamble rarely talk about marriage because they’re “so happy with the way things are right now.”

- Advertisement -

It was reported that Kourtney Kardashian and Gamble used to be close until they weren’t. Kris’ boyfriend and her eldest daughter were close over the years. Their relationship soured after Gamble had a disagreement with Kourtney and Scott Disick over disciplining their children. The tension erupted between them while the cameras were filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Gamble talked about how he would discipline Penelope Disick if she acted up in the 2019 episode.

“If P scratched me, I’m whipping her a**,” Gamble said. Kourtney and Disick weren’t thrilled at all with his comment and this led to an argument.

Finally, Kourtney stated that Gamble will “never be with my kids alone and if he does that in front of any of us there will be a f*cking issue!”

Eventually, Gamble and Kourtney did end up talking after that to try and work things out but the two only agreed to disagree on their parenting style and left it at that. Nowadays, Gamble appears to get along best with Kris’ youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner. Fans find it weird that they are so close. It may not seem strange for Gamble and Kylie to go shopping or have a meal together but fans find it strange when they danced with each other at a concert in 2019.

Then, on a recent episode of KUWTK, fans called their relationship out again after Gamble was Team Kylie when she and her sis, Kendall Jenner, got into a huge fight on their way home from a night out together. A number of fans pointed out how none of the siblings are as close as Kylie is to Gamble and it has weirded them out at times.

Please follow and like us: