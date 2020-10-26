Jennifer Aniston asks fans not to vote for Kanye West

- Advertisement -

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston posted on Instagram on Friday that she has voted in the upcoming US election. She shared with her followers that she voted for Joe Biden and also urged them not to vote for Kanye West. Aniston said that the reason she voted for Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris is because “right now this country is more divided than ever”.

The actress mentioned at the end of her post not to give rapper Kanye West their vote, saying: “It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”

She wrote in full: “#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early. I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died.

“I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting).

“This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀

Born on February 11, 1969, Jennifer Joanna Aniston is an American actress, producer and entrepreneur. Her parents are actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow. Aniston started acting at an early age with an uncredited role in the 1987 film Mac and Me. Her first major film role came in the 1993 horror comedy Leprechaun. Since her career grew in the early 1990s, Aniston has been one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses.

She rose to international fame for her role as Rachel Green on the television sitcom Friends (1994–2004), for which she earned Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards. Her character became widely popular and was described as one of the greatest female characters in American television history.

