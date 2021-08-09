Video: Fire breaks out at Tampines coffee shop, disrupts operations

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A fire broke out at a coffee shop at Block 823A Tampines Street 81 on Saturday afternoon (Aug 7).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) announced in a Facebook post that it was alerted to a fire at about 2:15 pm.

“Upon arrival, the fire which involved contents of a coffee shop was well alight,” said SCDF.

Video footage of the incident is circulating online.

Member of the public Max Mamba posted videos and photos of the fire on Complaint Singapore Facebook page.

In one video, billowing smoke could be seen.

Another video taken from the ground showed raging fire from the affected area.

A different video captured from a passing vehicle indicated the smoke had spread across the street.

Videos sent through WhatsApp showed that several members of the public tried to control the raging fire with hose reels.

Their efforts were confirmed by SCDF in the post.

“Armed with water jets, SCDF firefighters with their breathing apparatus sets proceeded cautiously into the burning coffee shop to conduct firefighting operation.”

A video of the fire starting at one stall was also shared online, alarming those nearby.

According to SCDF, the fire was extinguished with four water jets within an hour. Damping down operations to prevent surfaces from any potential rekindling of fire were also executed.

Stall owners and patrons from the coffee shop as well as members of the public in the immediate vicinity had self-evacuated prior to SCDF arrival.

There were no reported injuries, said SCDF.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. /TISG

