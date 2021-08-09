Tan Cheng Bock’s hope for Singapore: Despite separation, all of us will still be one united people

Singapore — On the occasion of Singapore’s 56th “birthday,” veteran leader and chairman of Progress Singapore Party Dr Tan Cheng Bock wrote that his hope for the nation is for all to be “one united people.”

The 81-year-old Dr Tan greeted Singapore via Facebook post on Sunday night (Aug 8), the eve of National Day.

He posted a video of himself along with other PSP stalwarts singing “Count on Me, Singapore,” from 2018, the popular song first performed at the National Day Parade in 1986.

Dr Tan noted the “subdued commemorations for our nation’s birthday” yet again due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as Singaporeans “continue to observe the need to social distance, avoid crowds and stay at home.”

However, he sounded an optimistic note for the nation’s future, writing:

“My hope for Singapore is that despite this separation, all of us will still be one united people. United in our yearning for this pandemic to pass. United in affection and gratitude for this beautiful country we call our home. United in fortitude that we will emerge from this difficult period, stronger and kinder towards one another.”

Dr Tan’s greeting and video came shortly after the party published its National Day Message, issued by Mr Francis Yuen, PSP’s Secretary General and published on PSP’s Facebook page.

Like Dr Tan, Mr Yuen acknowledged the “challenging and difficult time for our nation and the world,” but added that this year’s National Day had taken on “an added meaning.”

His main message is very similar to Dr Tan’s as he wrote, “It is a time to re-dedicate ourselves to stand united as one people, to be confident of overcoming all odds and to keep the interests of our country and our people close to our hearts.”

And though big celebrations may be put aside for now, Mr Yuen wrote “we cannot do without the strong spirit of nation-building which we have always had. We have come this far. The road ahead maybe onerous. But with steely resolve and iron determination, nothing can deter us from building a better Singapore.”

The PSP is also launching a 112-page coffee table book entitled The Future is in Your Palm on National Day, featuring the party’s history and journey into Singapore’s political scene.

The party announced last week that the launch event is scheduled for 11 am and will be streamed on the party’s Facebook page. The book cover features Dr Tan with upraised arms and is said to be written by Dr Tan “and Friends.”

