PSP releases coffee table book – ‘The Future is in Your Palm’

Singapore — The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Friday (Aug 6) that it released a coffee table book titled, ‘The Future is in Your Palm’.

The book features the party’s history and journey into Singapore’s political scene and will be launched on National Day (Aug 9).

While no further details were revealed on the 112-page book, the launch event is set to take place on Monday (Aug 9), at 11 am and will be streamed on the party’s Facebook page.

The book cover features party chief and founder Dr Tan Cheng Bock, and is titled: ‘The Future is in Your Palm’, ‘Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Friends’.

This article will be updated following the launch of the book. /TISG

