Iskandar Puteri allocates record RM1 million to 32 green community projects as JS-SEZ drives sustainability push

MALAYSIA: Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) has disbursed a record RM1 million (approx. S$315,000) in grants to 32 community projects focusing on green and low-carbon initiatives in the sixth edition of its Iskandar Puteri Low-Carbon Community Grant (IPRK) programme. This was its largest allocation since the initiative began in 2021.

According to Invest Johor, Iskandar Puteri mayor Dato’ Hasrin Kamal Hashim said the record allocation reflects the city’s commitment to balancing the rapid development expected under the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) with environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

“With the JS-SEZ expected to bring rapid development to the area, MBIP wants to ensure balance through environmental sustainability and resilience against future climate change challenges,” he said.

IPRK 6.0 introduces two new priority areas: Green Digital Ecosystems and the Circular Economy. These are in line with the JS-SEZ’s focus on green investment and sustainability.

The programme has also expanded beyond low-carbon initiatives to support smart city and learning city projects, following MBIP’s recognition as a member of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities.

The programme’s track record

Since 2021, IPRK has funded 125 community projects with total allocations exceeding RM2.3 million. The initiative has been projected to benefit 70,000 residents in Iskandar Puteri, having already diverted more than 200,000 kg of waste from landfills and reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 639,533 kg.

For the 2026 edition, MBIP and its strategic partners, the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, IRDA, the Johor Education Department, and SWM Environment Sdn Bhd, received 144 applications from residents’ associations, places of worship, schools, academic institutions, and non-governmental organisations.

Among the selected projects is Ecosoap Empowerment by the Johor Down Syndrome Association, which educates participants on recycling used cooking oil into circular economy products.

The Hibiscus Zone residents’ association in Taman Pulai Indah, a previous IPRK recipient, received RM40,000 this year to scale its “Kraf Hibiscus” project into a social enterprise. The project previously used RM20,000 from IPRK 5.0 to divert more than 4,000 kg of fabric waste from landfills by empowering housewives and senior citizens through upcycled textile products. The expanded grant will integrate circular economy practices with digital solutions to build a sustainable value chain.

Why this matters for the JS-SEZ

The IPRK programme’s expansion signals that Iskandar Puteri is actively building the community-level sustainability infrastructure that credible green investment destinations require.

As the JS-SEZ attracts large-scale industrial and digital investment, the ability to demonstrate grassroots environmental commitment alongside regulatory frameworks and green financing will strengthen Johor’s positioning as a zone where sustainability is practised across all levels of the economy, not just at the corporate or government tier.

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