Victoria Beckham is proud of husband David’s poppy campaign

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham is proud of her husband David’s poppy campaign after he talked about his grandparents ahead of Remembrance Day. He spoke lovingly about his grandparents. Victoria Beckham said she is ‘proud’ of David’s participation in this year’s poppy appeal and she shared a photo of the former footballer during his visit to see the Chelsea Pensioners.

The 46-year-old fashion designer urged her followers to get on board with David’s campaign and order a poppy online, saying that the coronavirus pandemic will make it difficult for people to buy one while ‘out and about’.

Accompanying a smiling shot of David and the veterans, she wrote: ‘It’s likely less people will be buying popping out and about ahead of Remembrance Day this year, but you can still get one online! Swipe up to shop and support @royalbritishlegion x VB.’

David reminisced what the annual occasion means to him on Tuesday during a visit to the Chelsea Pensioners in London this week. The former footballer’s grandfather Joseph West fought in the Second World War and instilled the ethos of Remembrance Day into a young David when he was a child.

He told The Sun: ‘Remembrance Day is always special to me because my grandfather was in the Scots Guards and it was always a big deal in our household,’ ‘When the poppies came out my granddad was the first to get us all one.

‘He would say, “There’s your poppy. Wear it to school.” It was a really exciting moment. It is so important we remember the sacrifice that our Armed Forces have made for us, as individuals, as families, and as a country.’

David shared children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15 and Harper Seven, nine with wife Victoria. He added, ‘I want to pass it on to my kids and I hope they will pass it on to their kids.

He recounted how his grandparents took him to the Changing of the Guard, the Royal Tournament and Trooping the Colour. In the meantime, Victoria has been planning her working-from-home wardrobe for Lockdown Part II by busting out the elasticated waistbands. Most people will be wearing their sweatpants and jeggings but the fashionista will not be sporting those.

Victoria went on Instagram on Tuesday to film herself in one of her Victoria by Victoria Beckham designs, a vertically striped polo neck jumper with a matching midi skirt. The fashion designer looked sleek in the autumnal ensemble as she paraded up and down her dressing room in her London house. She looked stunning in the aqua, teal, cream, biscuit, chocolate and black striped outfit.

The outfit, which retails collectively at £460 looked great on her, evident that she is still the brand’s best model. She wore her chestnut tresses in light waves, loosely around her shoulders, her make-up typically flawless.

She captioned her video: ‘Elasticated waistbands the VB way! Trying out working from home looks ready for the second lockdown… This VVB two-piece is knitted so it’s super comfortable, warm and versatile x vb’

