Singaporean Eleanor Lee ranked 91 in The 100 Most Beautiful Asia Faces of 2020

Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee is one of the most beautiful celebrities in Asia according to The 100 Most Beautiful Asia Faces of 2020 list which was released on Monday (November 2). The 21-year-old is number 91 on the list, beating the likes of Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu (92nd), Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai (93rd) and Japanese actress Nozomi Sasaki (94th).

The 100 Most Beautiful Asia Faces of 2020 list was released by TCCAsia, quoting foreign media on Lee saying that, “She’s so talented and also so real on camera. She’s one great up-and-coming actress.”

TC Candler is TCCAsia’s parent company and since 1990 they have been rating the world’s top male and female faces. Lee is the daughter of local TV host Quan Yifeng. She had a few shows in China this year, including Chinese web movie The Enchanting Phantom, a remake of the 1987 Hong Kong film A Chinese Ghost Story. Lee played the ghost Nie Xiaoqian.

Lee also starred in the Chinese period drama-comedy Fake Princess and sang the show’s main theme song, The Ordinary Families.

She was also in the Chinese idol drama My Love, Enlighten Me, alongside Chinese actor Liang Jingkang.

K-pop singers make up the top 10 of The 100 Most Beautiful Asia Faces of 2020 list. BLACKPINK’s Lisa, 23 is the first with Mamamoo’s Moonbyul, 27 at the second. BLACKPINK’s Jennie, 24 came in fifth with BLACKPINK’s Rose at eighth, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo at the ninth spot and Red Velvet’s Irene at number 10. Last year, Lisa topped the list. 31-year-old Chinese actress Angelababy came in third while Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat, 28, is at No. 4.

Korean stars who made the list included South Korean singer IU at number 12, Running Man cast member Song Ji-hyo at 15 and Crash Landing On You actress Son Ye-jin at 19.

For The 100 Most Handsome Asia Faces of 2020, Chinese singer-actor Xiao Zhan of The Untamed (2019) fame tops the list again, with K-pop singer Sehun from Exo in second place and Chinese singer Cai Xukun at No. 3.

Other male celebrities in the top 10 include South Korea’s Astro singer Cha Eun-woo (4), Chinese singer Wang Yibo (5), Exo singer Chanyeol (8) and South Korean actor Lee Min-ho (10).

