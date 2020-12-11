Victoria Beckham praises Brooklyn’s fiancée Nicola Peltz

- Advertisement -

Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham praised her son Brooklyn’s fianceé Nicola Peltz as she shared about their upcoming wedding in an interview on Wednesday’s Lorraine.

The 46-year-old, whose son, 21 proposed to the American actress, 25, in July spoke about their relationship as she said their engagement came at a ‘nice’ time. Speaking to Mark Heyes from her office, Posh Spice gushed: ”We couldn’t have asked for him to meet a more adorable lady!’

Brooklyn and Nicola, who have been dating for over a year have been inseparable ever since they went public about their relationship last November.

Shedding light on their bond in a rare discussion, businesswoman Victoria said: ‘They’re so happy. She’s wonderful, sweet and kind. She’s such a lovely, warm woman. We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable lady.

- Advertisement -

‘It’s nice with everything that has gone on this year that Brooklyn has found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

‘During this time there’s been so much uncertainty and that everything felt a little bit sad. So we are very happy and very excited.’

The entrepreneur, who also shares children Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine, with her husband David, 45, admitted she hasn’t found an outfit for their nuptials – reported to be scheduled for 2022 – as she asked: ‘What will I wear?!

‘Everyone remembers Brooklyn being a little boy at David’s Manchester United game and now he’s a 21 year old man.’

Elsewhere in the interview, the musician gave insight into Christmas with the Beckhams.

Sharing that her husband David is a big fan of the festive season, the mother-of-four explained: ‘ Posh is back! Merry Christmas, where has the time gone?

‘Lockdown has been hard so it’s been great spending time as a family and to have Christmas is going to be great.

‘I don’t know who is more excited, the kids or David! We’ve had Christmas music playing in the Beckham house for about a month and a half!

‘Victoria Beckham is not as difficult to buy for as Mr Beckham. If he wants something, he’ll just go and get it. We love PJs , slippers.’

When asked about whether the famous family dress up for the big day, Victoria explained: ‘We have matching Beckham Christmas PJs – a little monogram with our names on.’

The media personality also poked fun at her cooking skills as she added: ‘They want to enjoy Christmas, Mark! My culinary skills are not great. David is the chef.’

Victoria had no choice but to hold a virtual London Fashion Week show to present her S/S 2021 collection amid the coronavirus pandemic in September.

The Wannabe hitmaker recalled: ‘It was a very different process as we couldn’t have people come. The only guests I had were my family.

‘I always embrace change and I think COVID-19 has changed us all in so many ways. I’m embracing the challenges that it has thrown, not just me, but the entire industry.

‘It was lovely to all be together but it’s been so challenging for everyone. I’ve missed not spending time with my parents and David’s parents, but hopefully that’ll change soon. It’s about looking into the future.’

The singer launched her eponymous beauty line after years of maintaining a successful fashion brand.

Teasing details about her new Posh lipstick, Victoria said: ‘For me, lipstick is everything. I’m very much about a smokey eye and a perfect nude lip.

‘It’s very hard to find the perfect nude, I wanted to be inclusive. I wanted to have a strong focus on clean beauty. I wanted to be true to me, I’ll always be Posh. I’ve been mastering that pout!’

Victoria was left elated as Lorraine correspondent Mark gifted her and her daughter a Fashion Wheel for Christmas.

Admitting she’s happier about the present than her mini-me, the fashion icon joked: ‘OMG, Harper is going to love this… No matter about Harper, I love this! Also, say hello to Lorraine for me. I can see her wearing Posh!’

Please follow and like us: