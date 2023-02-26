Phil Neville chooses whether David Beckham or Lionel Messi signing would be biggest MLS transfer, says, ‘It’s big for the MLS’

According to Inter Miami manager Phil Neville, Major League Soccer would have “life-changing” results if Lionel Messi were to join the league (MLS). The Argentine, according to him, would revolutionize American football.

Messi has been associated with Inter Miami for some time now, and speculations indicate that he is open to joining them. At the end of the current campaign, his PSG contract expires; however, the club can extend it for an additional campaign.

While speaking to The Athletic Soccer, Neville asserted that working with Messi at Inter Miami would change his life:

“I think it goes bigger than Inter Miami. I think it’s in MLS. It’s big for the MLS. I think this would be probably the biggest signing ever in American sports. Life will change. Things will be different. The trees might have to be bigger around the training ground. The security might have to be tighter. The walk that the players have today over to that stadium, might have to be different. The travel might be different. The hotels we stay in might have to be different. But really that might be what we’re aspiring to be like anyways. It’s exciting, but I think it’d be a massive challenge.”

David Beckham loves how Lionel Messi plays the game

The PSG star has received regular acclaim from David Beckham, who has made no secret of his affection for Lionel Messi. In a recent interview, he discussed the Argentine and claimed that the tournament winner plays the game with a lot of heart.

He said: “I love Leo for many different reasons. I love him because he’s a great father. I love him because he’s a great personality, a character. He’s a great person. But I think what everybody loves about him is the way he plays the game. He plays the game with passion.”

Beckham added, “He plays the game just free the way he plays. And I think this past World Cup again. I think the way he played for his team, for his country, and winning that World Cup was an incredible moment for him. And I love watching players like him.”

