MSF: Eligible Singaporean children will receive S$500 in Child LifeSG credits

SINGAPORE: Eligible families can expect a welcome boost to their household budget from July 14, with S$500 in Child LifeSG Credits being paid out for each eligible Singaporean child aged 12 and below.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said the credits will go to Singaporean children born between 2014 and 2025. Children born in 2026 will receive the same payout in April 2027.

The support was announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during Budget 2026. It follows a similar S$500 top-up given to more than 450,000 children in 2025, continuing efforts to help families cope with the cost of raising children, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (July 13).

Families don’t need to send in any applications

Parents and guardians won’t need to submit any forms. The credits will be paid automatically to the eligible child’s Child Development Account (CDA) trustee, based on MSF’s records as of Jun 1, 2026.

Trustees can view the credits through the LifeSG app. They will receive an SMS once the money has been added to their digital wallet.

MSF also advised trustees to make sure the mobile number linked to their SingPass account is up to date so they can receive the notification.

Credits can help with everyday spending

The S$500 credits can be used at physical shops and online merchants that accept PayNow UEN QR and NETS QR payments.

Families can spend the credits on daily essentials such as groceries, pharmacy purchases and utility bills, giving them more flexibility in managing household expenses. This makes the support useful beyond childcare costs, since many families face higher day-to-day living expenses.

The Ministry warns families to watch for scams

MSF also reminded parents and guardians to stay alert for scam messages. Official SMS notifications will come only from “gov.sg”. They will simply inform trustees that the credits have been paid and provide related terms and conditions.

The ministry said recipients will never be asked to reply to the message or provide personal details. More information on the Child LifeSG Credits is available on the government’s official website.

Government support can help with family expenses, but making full use of it still comes down to careful budgeting. Small amounts may not solve every challenge, yet they can make a meaningful difference when spent on everyday needs.