Maid agency under fire after helpers made to wait outside during lunch break

SINGAPORE: A maid agency in Hougang is being lambasted online after a photo showing several foreign domestic helpers outside its locked office during staff’s lunch break triggered criticism over the way the women were allegedly treated.

The incident reportedly involved Maid Hub Employment Pte Ltd, located at Hougang Green Shopping Mall at 21 Hougang Street 51.

The situation was witnessed by Facebook user Grace Ng, who photographed four women sitting on the ground outside the agency’s premises. Sharing the image online, she questioned the agency’s actions.

“This maid agency asked its maid to sit outside when the staff go for lunch. If they don’t trust the maid in an empty office, can I trust the maid in my home when I’m out?” she wrote.

Her post quickly drew attention, with many commenters asking, “Can MOM look into this matter?”

Several commenters questioned whether the women should have been made to wait outside on the floor in the first place, with one urging the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to investigate the matter.

“MOM should look into this agency. Why is there no proper chair or bench for the maid to sit? I thought MOM policy is to give the maid equal rights as human,” one commenter wrote.

Others argued that the incident reflected poorly on the agency rather than the domestic helpers themselves. Responding directly to Ms Ng’s question, one commenter wrote, “You can trust the maids because they are still sitting there when told. But can’t trust the agency because they made the maids sit there just because they want to go for lunch.”

Another commenter said the agency’s conduct had damaged its own reputation, writing, “True, it reflects the agency image will skip this agency. Treating a helper like a slave.”

The treatment of the helpers also prompted criticism over what some perceived as a lack of basic respect and compassion.

One commenter pointed out that domestic helpers also pay agency fees when securing employment and questioned why they appeared to be treated differently from prospective employers.

“You just can’t trust the agency, fyi helper also paid agency fees for the job they take, so the agency takes money from both helper and employer, but why do they only treat the employer well but treat a helper like this, sitting on the floor outside,” the commenter wrote.

Another described the agency’s actions as damaging to the image of the domestic helper industry as a whole. They wrote, “Agency ownself never have compassion and respect towards the helpers, yet expect the public to do so?

“Agencies are the frontline and representative of helpers, every action will indirectly influence how the public sees and thinks of the helper industry, especially those they represent. Such sickening and disgusting behaviour from this agency.”

The same commenter added that seeing helpers left waiting outside restaurants while employers dined had motivated them to offer small acts of kindness:

“Each time I see helpers outside the restaurant waiting alone for the ma’am and family to dine in, I will get them some snacks to eat, even a cup of drink and a cake make them feel grateful.”

Others expressed their disapproval in fewer words, with comments including “Shame on the agency” and “The agency has no humanity.”

Among those weighing in was one individual who claimed to have dealt with the agency previously, writing, “Maidhub agency at Hougang Green. I did not have a good experience with them.”

As criticism continues to mount, many commenters said the incident raised broader concerns about how foreign domestic helpers are treated by the agencies responsible for placing them with employers, with several calling for the authorities to investigate the incident.