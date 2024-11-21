U.S.A.: An American company that specializes in anonymously “scolding” bosses on behalf of employees has captured widespread attention, especially from Chinese netizens who see a growing need for such a service.

‘Offensive Complaints Delivery Agency’

Featured in an SCMP story, the company, OCDA (which stands for Offensive Complaints Delivery Agency), was founded by Calimar White, a stand-up comedian and actor with nearly 280,000 followers on Instagram.

What began as a unique idea quickly gained traction, thanks in part to a viral TikTok video from influencer “The Feedski” who has 800,000 followers. Her post, which highlighted OCDA’s services, garnered more than 9.4 million views within days of its release on November 7.

The company’s mission is straightforward: to “rectify complaints and create a better work environment” by ensuring grievances are heard while promoting a culture of respect and accountability in workplaces.

OCDA operates as a non-profit and offers a bold service — on request, a designated “scolder” visits an employee’s workplace to confront a boss or colleague and deliver a blunt, pre-written critique of their behavior or management style.

The agent sticks to a carefully crafted script, no matter how uncomfortable the exchange may become.

In areas where an in-person visit isn’t possible, the scolding is delivered via phone. Though the cost of these services remains undisclosed, the company’s impact is evident — after each session, videos of the “scoldings” are posted on OCDA’s YouTube channel, which now boasts over 80,000 subscribers.

In one of the most popular videos, an agent arrives at the office of “Mr. LJ” and immediately launches into the script: “I’ve been working for over 17 years, yet you don’t give me PTO (paid time off), and you’re paying new hires more than the veterans. The entire inventory is disorganized. There’s no fan in the molding section…” Despite Mr. LJ’s protests and requests for the agent to leave, the scolder presses on, finishing the critique without hesitation.

Recruiting “scolders”

The viral success of OCDA has led to an outpouring of support from online communities, with many praising the company’s ingenuity. One viewer commented, “This guy will be a millionaire in no time. What a genius idea!” Others jokingly remarked, “The company is delivering a 5-star service to their clients’ bosses with a 1-star attitude.”

The service has struck a chord, especially with Chinese netizens. “Please bring this to China. I urgently need this!” one user posted, while others expressed interest in joining the company as scolders. One even joked, “Mum, I think I’ve found my career path!”

OCDA is currently recruiting scolders through social media, listing some unusual criteria for applicants. These include being a parent who frequently cusses at their kids and coming from a single-parent household.

They also require candidates to be, in their words, “not unattractive.” The company’s rise to fame reflects a broader desire for anonymous ways to voice workplace frustrations, and it remains to be seen how far this controversial service will spread.