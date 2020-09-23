Uncle Roger loves Gordon Ramsay’s egg fried rice & netizens call for a collaboration

- Advertisement -

“Uncle Roger,” the creation of Malaysian comic Nigel Ng, made waves last July for a video of his horrified response to a British chef making egg fried rice. The viral video has since garnered around 15 million views and catapulted Mr Ng, who is based in London, to worldwide fame.

Uncle Roger’s follow up videos also went viral, one wherein he met the “Egg Fried Rice Lady,” British actress Hersha Patel, as well as another where he also lamented how famous chef Jamie Oliver made egg fried rice.

On Sunday, September 20, Uncle Roger posted his latest egg fried rice review, of Gordon Ramsay making “spicy fried rice from Indonesia,” or nasi goreng. Earlier this month, the British chef uploaded cooking videos from a trip to Indonesia, after which “many nephews and nieces” wrote to Uncle Roger asking him to review the video where he made egg fried rice.

And while viewers may have expected Uncle Roger to disapprove of Mr Ramsay’s video, as he had done with Ms Patel and Mr Oliver, Uncle Roger ended up being very happy with Mr Ramsay’s video, praising the chef for using local spices (galangal, rendang, and sambal) and not chili jam, as Mr Oliver had done; actual woks instead of frying pans, and other authentic touches.

At the end of the review video he says, “I like this guy. Uncle Roger gonna show Gordon respect and call him Uncle Gordon from now on.”

To everyone’s surprise, Mr Ramsay responded to Uncle Roger, writing in the comments, “Happy you approve, Roger,” a comment which the comic promptly pinned.

He also responded on the comic’s Twitter feed.

Two woks because I stole @jamieoliver’s after I saw him put chilli jam in his rice !!! https://t.co/v5hbTUMwdh — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) September 20, 2020

Needless to say, netizens were thrilled.

#unclegordon one of the few good things to come out of 2020 — Pmel93 (the crash guy) (@PMEL93) September 21, 2020

So far this is your best episode uncle! Big respect to uncle @GordonRamsay from Indonesia especially Minangese for doing the Fried Rice perfectly — Iqdam Nadirman (@Iq_damn) September 22, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 never seen Uncle Roger love someone this much.

Not even Auntie Harsha — Tush Rukeeba (@jrukeeba) September 22, 2020

I think Uncle Roger biased because he not want #unclegordon call him 'idiot sandwich'. Thank you for making my Sunday LMAO — karina thyra ☁ 🇵🇭 (@ArianaGsparks) September 20, 2020

Uncle Roger said at the end of his video, “Niece and nephew, go tell Uncle Gordon on Twitter, on Instagram, on TikTok, on everything, Uncle Roger want to collab with him,” and netizens have taken him up on it.

@GordonRamsay You gotta get this guy as a judge for masterchef. Mystery box for egg fried rice. — Sin Yong Teng (@SinYongTeng1) September 20, 2020

#unclegordon you gotta meet this guy man lol. — The Dark Zone Pilot (@DarkZonePilot) September 20, 2020

Gordon, please Collab with Uncle Roger because it will be an amazing Collab!!! — 👑🦊🌹 The Healing Paige (ペィジ) 🌹🦊🔥 (@thehealingpaige) September 21, 2020

#unclegordon a collab with Uncle Roger will be great. 😁😊 Loved the review 😉👌 — Rebecca S. Lorraine (@EvolvingVintage) September 20, 2020

Please collab #unclegordon. Dont forget to get moisturized in the collab video 😚 — #janganlupamaskernyakakak 😷 (@oktaviamanroe) September 21, 2020

Mr Ramsay has yet to respond to Uncle Roger, but at least one netizen seemed sure a collaboration is on the cards.

@thecookingguy responded to your fried rice challenge Nigel. I’m sure he wants to collaborate 100% — The Dark Zone Pilot (@DarkZonePilot) September 20, 2020

-/TISG

