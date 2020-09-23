BLACKPINK’s Lisa becomes Celine’s first ever global ambassador

- Advertisement -

South Korean girl band BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been appointed to be CELINE’s first ever global ambassador. Lisa wore the French luxury brand’s signature, contemporary look comprising a leather sequined jacket, jeans and sneakers in the campaign shot for CELINE. Besides being the first-ever worldwide ambassador for CELINE, Lisa is also the first K-pop star to represent the brand.

Lisa expressed, “To me, ‘CELINE’ is unrivaled, and Hedi Slimane has such a multifaceted talent from clothing design to photography. He creates a rare, incredible, and desirable world through his vision. I’m always inspired by his work. It’s truly an honour and pleasure to be able to work with Hedi as ‘CELINE’s first ambassador.”



Born as Pranpriya Manoban on March 27, 1997, Lalisa Manoban, better known as Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer and dancer based in South Korea. She is part of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment.

In 2010, Lisa auditioned to join YG Entertainment in Thailand. Among the 4,000 applicants, she was the only individual to be chosen. She officially joined the label as their first foreign trainee on April 11, 2011. In March 2015, Lisa undertook her first modelling job for street-wear brand Nona9on, following South Korean cosmetics brand Moonshot in 2016.

In August 2016, Lisa debuted as one of four members of South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, she was also the first non-Korean to debut under the agency. BLACKPINK debuted with single album Square One with lead singles “Whistle” and “Boombayah”. “Whistle” achieved a perfect “all-kill”, topping all South Korean charts upon debut. As of July 2019, the group has released one Japanese studio album, Blackpink in Your Area, three extended plays, Blackpink, Square Up and Kill This Love, and two single albums, Square One and Square Two.

Lisa was cast by the MBC military variety programme Real Man 300 as a permanent member on the show as part of the Korea Army Academy edition from September 21, 2018 onwards. The show marked her first permanent role on a television programme.

Her appearance earned her an unofficial award titled “Character of the Year” through the 2018 MBC Entertainment Awards. On November 5, 2018, she unveiled her YouTube channel, Lilifilm Official, which focuses on Travelling and Lifestyle. As of July 2019 she has had over 1.3 million subscribers, and received a YouTube Gold Play Button.

In March 2020, Lisa served as the dance mentor throughout the iQiyi’s Chinese girl group survival programme Youth With You Season 2.