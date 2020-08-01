NTUC FairPrice caused an uproar on Reddit with a strainer advertisement Uncle Roger would be proud of

- Advertisement -

All that NTUC FairPrice did was to advertise a placid strainer. But it had a caption which has triggered a tumult of interest as it took its cue from reactions to a tutorial on rice by Youtube star Uncle Roger that recently went viral.

Youtuber @mrnigelng, who goes by the name Uncle Roger, has become a household name, especially because of his recent reaction video to an egg fried rice tutorial by BBC Food.

An iconic scene in his video captures Uncle Roger’s distraught reaction after he sees wet rice being filtered through a strainer. Uncle Roger’s reaction caused an uproar among many Asians who are not used to such a method of cooking rice.

The food tutorial featured other methods of cooking that were shocking to Uncle Roger, such as washing cooked rice with water and using a metal spoon to scrape food out of a non-stick pan.

Uncle Roger’s reaction video has received over seven million views on Youtube and has become viral even on other social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Quickly catching onto this, NTUC Fair Price came out with an advertisement for a strainer that factored in Uncle Roger’s sentiments about keeping such a kitchen utensil far away from rice. Pricing it at S$3.50, NTUC FairPrice’s ad showcased the crossed-out words “For rinsing cooked rice.” Under it was a different phrase–“For filtering tea leaves.”

Redditor @Rich-Market shared it on the online news forum, with the caption, “NTUC FairPrice’s cheeky jibe of BBC cooked rice rinsing video.”

In response to this, many Redditors flocked to the comments section of the post to share other Uncle Roger puns and made references to his video.

Many also expressed their delight over NTUC Fairprice’s “brilliant” advertisement.