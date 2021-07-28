Home News In the Hood Turtle crossing CTE slip road almost run over multiple times, saved by...

Turtle crossing CTE slip road almost run over multiple times, saved by delivery rider

Kudos to the Deliveroo rider for saving our little crawling friend.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Wildlife Sightings

Hana O

Singapore — A video of a terrapin dangerously crossing a Central Expressway (CTE) slip road and almost getting run over multiple times is circulating . It was eventually rescued by a food .

One Silas Silas took to Facebook page Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Monday (Jul 26) to share a video of the incident.

“Kudos to the Deliveroo rider for saving our little crawling friend,” the post noted.

The incident is said to have happened beside CTE near Braddell on Monday.

The post included a video that began with the terrapin, belonging to a small turtle species, beginning its attempt at getting to the other side of the road.

It almost came close to the wheels of three vehicles that passed by.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Wildlife Sightings

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Wildlife Sightings

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Wildlife Sightings

As the turtle continued on its way, it disappeared briefly under passing vehicles another four times.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Wildlife Sightings

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Wildlife Sightings

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Wildlife Sightings

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Wildlife Sightings

Soon after, the turtle appeared to have changed its mind and made a .

Fortunately, a Deliveroo rider appeared at the scene.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Wildlife Sightings

The vehicle behind the rider also stopped for the rescue operation.

The rider quickly picked up the terrapin and placed it safely inside the bushes.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Wildlife Sightings

The rider waved at the vehicle behind him, thanking the driver for stopping.

Members from the online community quickly commended the efforts of the delivery rider.

In a separate incident on Jul 22, a dog was spotted running across Halus Link towards the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway.

As the dog reached the middle of the road, a Volvo activated its emergency brake to avoid hitting the animal.

The sudden braking resulted in a SsangYong Tivoli rear-ending the Volvo.

Just before the collision, the dog managed to cross and disappeared behind the rails of the road divider.

The incident highlighted the importance of maintaining a safe distance behind other vehicles when on the road. /TISG

Read related: Volvo e-brakes to avoid running over dog at Halus Link, rear-ended by another car

Volvo e-brakes to avoid running over dog at Halus Link, rear-ended by another car

