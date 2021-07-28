Home News Featured News Basketball backboard structure in Bedok South falls, killing 17-year-old

Photo: FB screengrab/Heng Swee Keat

Hana O

Singapore — A basketball backboard structure in Bedok fell on a 17-year-old, resulting in a fatal incident on Monday night (Jul 26).

The East Coast Town Council took to to share the news which happened at the basketball court next to Blk 18 Bedok South Road.

“Based on the initial information received, a basketball hoop structure had collapsed and fell onto one of the users of the court,” the town council noted.

The basketball court was closed with immediate effect for the safety of the residents.

A thorough check on the integrity of all structures in the area will also be conducted, the post noted.

“Our heart goes out to the victim and his . We will work closely with the relevant agencies to provide support and assistance to them,” said the town council.

The police confirmed receiving a call for assistance at 8:43 pm.

The teen was conveyed unconscious to Changi General Hospital. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed on the teen while en route to the hospital.

The police and Singapore Civil Force announced that the victim subsequently succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Police investigations on the death are ongoing.

The town council appealed for witnesses to contact the Bedok Police Division at 1800-244-0000.

Deputy Heng Swee Keat, who is also the Member of Parliament for East Coast GRC, said in a Facebook post that he visited the teen’s family to offer condolences.

“The sudden loss has been extremely difficult for his family and friends. We are giving them our fullest support, and I urge everyone not to circulate videos or pictures of the incident,” he said.

Mr Heng noted he had been informed by the town council’s general manager regarding ongoing inspections of sports and recreational structures in East Coast. /TISG

