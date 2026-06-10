PAS ends union with Bersatu, paving the way for new alliances; MN to possibly return

MALAYSIA: Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) has announced it has ended its political cooperation with Bersatu (Malaysian United Indigenous Party), the party of former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The announcement was made last night by the PAS leader Abdul Hadi Awang in a Facebook post. In the message, he said PAS will not consider forging new alliances, perhaps a new entity, to unite the Malays ahead of the next General Election (GE).

The breakup between the two parties was on the cards, and now, it is the return of the Muafakat Nasional (MN) that is being talked about by the PAS.

Last week, PAS and United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) leaders acknowledged holding talks on political matters, although UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi formally denied that forming a new alliance was part of the discussions.

They proposed the re‑establishment of political cooperation with UMNO through the MN to face the upcoming Johor State Election (PRN), but the Johor polls are here, and there are no indications that UMNO or Barisan Nasional (BN) will work together.

UMNO and BN have decided to contest all 56 seats in the Johor state elections, leaving no space for cooperation with PAS, so far, but things may change in the run-up to the poll.

For any future collaboration with UMNO to happen, the Islamists had to end their cooperation with Bersatu. Umno leader Ahmad Zahid Hamidi made it clear last month that Umno will not work with Bersatu in future elections.

Kicking Bersatu out of their deals means the Perikatan Nasional (PN) that swept the Malay-belt with a green wave in 2022 and 2023 may become obsolete.

For the PAS, it will be replaced by the MN, though there is no indication whether PN will dissolve after the breakup of PAS and Bersatu.