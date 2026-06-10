‘A man of integrity’: Tan Kin Lian, Ravi Philemon vouch for Pritam Singh’s character

SINGAPORE: Two public figures have weighed in recently regarding Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh in view of the leadership vote on Jun 28.

Former NTUC Income CEO Tan Kin Lian and opposition party head Ravi Philemon both wrote social media posts about Mr Singh, vouching for his character and wishing him and the party well.

It was announced last week that WP members are expected to vote on whether he should remain in the party’s top post if he declines to step down voluntarily. The conference is being held at the requisition of 25 cadre members.

The WP chief was found guilty of two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee on Feb 17, 2025. And while Mr Singh appealed the verdict, the appeal was dismissed by the High Court on Dec 4.

‘A person of integrity’

Mr Tan, who stood for President in 2011 and 2023, wrote in his post that while he had no desire to interfere with the WP’s special meeting, the internet of his post was to express his opinion on Mr Singh.

“I know Pritam to be a person of integrity and he has provided good leadership to the party, despite the challenges that he has to face regularly,” he wrote, adding that he believes Mr Singh had been “unfairly treated over the matter of the parliamentary committee of privileges.”

He ended his post with well-wishes for the WP leader.

‘A man of integrity’

Mr Philemon, the Red Dot United secretary-general, wrote that he has known Mr Singh since 2009 or 2010, having first met him at a roundtable organised by the WP’s Gerald Giam, who is now Mr Singh’s fellow Aljunied MP.

During Mr Philemon’s stint as co-chief editor of The Online Citizen, for which Mr Singh contributed a few pieces, they had a chance for more interaction, and have communicated from time to time since then.

“Over the years, I have come to know him as a man of integrity,” he wrote, going on to recount an incident when the WP was raising funds for the multi-year AHPETC (Aljunied-Hougang-Punggol East Town Council) case.

Together with some friends, Mr Philemon had raised some money toward the cause and had intended to hand it to Mr Singh after they had lunch together. However, when he tried to do so after the meal, he said that Mr Singh did not accept it, explaining that the WP had already reached the amount they set as a fundraising target.

“That may sound like a small thing, but it stayed with me. The easy thing would have been to take the cheque… But there is a difference between what is permissible and what is right. Once the objective had been met, there was no reason to take more money from well-wishers,” wrote Mr Philemon, adding, “When leaders take only what is needed, and no more, it tells you something about their character.” /TISG

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