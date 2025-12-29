WP crisis deepens: Special cadre conference request filed as leadership pressure grows

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) finds itself in crosshairs once again, performing the delicate art of survival and accountability that defines opposition politics in Singapore. A request for a special cadre conference has triggered speculation of internal revolt, yet few within the party—or indeed outside it—seriously expect the opposition leader, Pritam Singh, to be toppled.

His legal troubles and political missteps have provided ammunition to critics but not a decisive blow. Those pushing for action appear less a disciplined faction than a dissatisfied minority testing the party’s tolerance for dissent. The real question is not whether Singh will fall—he almost certainly will not—but how much political capital he expends defending his position, and whether the party emerges chastened, fractured, or quietly unchanged or in the words of their ardent supporters, will they still be seen as whiter than white, or shade of blue?

Will Pritam be punished twice?

The WP, Singapore’s largest opposition party and the only one currently occupying seats in Parliament, issued a statement confirming that a request for a special cadre members’ conference has been submitted.

The statement referred to queries sent by CNA Digital the night before. It said that WP chair Sylvia Lim acknowledged the receipt of this request to the Cadre Member.

According to the party’s constitution, the chair, its Central Executive Committee (CEC), or 10% of the cadre membership or at least 20 cadre members of the party, whichever is higher, may at any time call for a special cadre members’ conference “for specific purposes to be indicated.”

It added that the CEC will follow up on the request in accordance with the WP’s constitution.

The WP’s CEC is its highest decision-making body. It is currently made up of Ms Lim, vice-chair Faisal Manap, Secretary-General Pritam Singh, Hougang SMC MP Dennis Tan, Aljunied GRC MPs Gerald Giam and Kenneth Tiong, Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru, Jamus Lim, Louis Chua, and Abdul Muhaimin, Non-Constituency MPs Andre Low and Eileen Chong, former WP Chief Low Thia Khiang, Nathaniel Koh, Ang Boon Yaw, Kenneth Foo, Tan Kong Soon, Fadli Fawzi, and Lee Li Lian.

On Feb 17, Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan said that he found Mr Singh guilty of two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee. The judge imposed the maximum fine of S$7,000 for each charge. And while Mr Singh appealed the verdict, the appeal was dismissed by the High Court on Dec 4.

In the aftermath of the High Court decision, the party announced that it had begun internal processes regarding the judgment.

The charges against Mr Singh stemmed from allegations that he misled the parliamentary committee to investigate Ms Khan when the committee questioned him on Dec 10 and 15, 2021. Ms Khan resigned from the WP and stepped down from her position on Nov 30, 2021, after it was revealed that she lied in Parliament on more than one occasion.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah issued a statement on Dec 17 saying that the conviction of Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh will be debated in Parliament in January, and added on Dec 22 that how Ms Lim and Mr Faisal conducted themselves with regard to the Raeesah Khan case will also be raised for discussion in Parliament.

After the WP’s statement on Dec 28, some Singaporeans have voiced concerns over the future of the opposition in the city-state.

It “took just one single, stupid, and unnecessary lie to snowball into all this mess and set back the opposition scene in SG,” wrote a Reddit user.

“The WP leadership dug itself into this hole,” worried another.

Nevertheless, many netizens continued to express support for the party and for Mr Singh.

Writing to the WP chief in a Facebook comment, one wrote, “I’m aware of the fine you’ve already received as a consequence of the recent proceedings. To me, this feels like you’ve already been held accountable for the situation. I truly believe a second punishment—stepping down—would be unfair and unnecessary. Your leadership matters greatly to many of us who believe in a strong opposition voice in Parliament. Please know that there are people standing with you, and we hope you’ll choose to stay on and continue the important work you do.”

“Our heart is with the party; hopefully, this would not fall into the game. I think everyone would have agreed that Pritam brought the team forward in every election,” added another.

History offers a reminder of how political tempests can turn inward and wound those at their centre. When Aristotle was driven from Athens in a fit of civic insecurity, he famously said he would not allow the city to “sin twice against philosophy.” He left not defeated but deeply pained—exiled not merely from geography, but from the very community he had served. The WP now stands at a similar crossroads of sentiment and self-inflicted strain. Whether it chooses to steady itself or to indulge in internal purges will determine not just the fate of one leader, but the resilience of the opposition cause itself. /TISG

