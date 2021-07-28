Home News Featured News Safe distancing ambassador uses measuring tape to enforce 1-metre rule

Safe distancing ambassador uses measuring tape to enforce 1-metre rule

While some netizens found the SDA’s approach to be “too much,” others thanked him for doing his job.

Photo: TikTok screengrab/emiey1992

Singapore — A safe distancing ambassador (SDA) was spotted using a measuring tape to show members of the public the required distance for staying apart.

A video posted in TikTok by username emiey1992 on Monday (Jul 26) showed an SDA on the job near Paya Lebar MRT.

The man in a red uniform was spotted holding a measuring tape while pointing at the gaps between the people sitting down in the area.

At one point, a woman gave him a thumbs up, indicating she understood the required distance.

As the SDA walked over to the other individuals, a man was seen creating more distance between himself and those beside him to meet the requirement.

While some netizens found the SDA’s approach to be “too much,” others thanked him for doing his job.

“He was doing his job. Nothing wrong to hold a measuring tape to measure 1m apart to convince offenders. Encik holds baton, not measuring tape,” commented a netizen.

“Be thankful to be Singapore(an),” commented TikTok user andriodear. “Trying their best to keep the place safe. You can see many countries are suffering.”

According to the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), SDAs and Safe Distancing Enforcement Officers (EO) will continue to be on the ground to remind members of the public of safety measures such as the wearing of face and maintaining the one-metre rule.

“We urge members of the public to cooperate with the SDAs and EOs when approached,” said MSE. /TISG

Read related: Woman refuses to wear a mask, asks for safe distancing ambassador’s badge in order to put one on

