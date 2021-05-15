Home News Woman refuses to wear a mask, asks for safe distancing ambassador’s badge...

Woman refuses to wear a mask, asks for safe distancing ambassador’s badge in order to put one on

"If you have no badge, why are you asking me to do something," the woman was heard saying. "Who are you representing?" she asked.

Singapore – A woman was caught on camera refusing to wear a face mask, despite being asked to do so by safe distancing ambassadors. She asked for the ambassador’s badge before she would take heed to their request.

A woman was spotted repeatedly asking for the safe distancing ambassador’s badge as they tried advising her to wear a mask while queueing in Marina Bay Sands.

“If you have no badge, why are you asking me to do something,” the woman was heard saying. “Who are you representing?” she asked.

When the ambassador introduced themselves, the woman replies, “That’s what you say. I can say I am the police.”

The ambassador asked once more to please comply with safety measures; however, the woman repeated, “But you don’t have a badge.”

She eventually asked, “Are you harassing me? Are you creating a scene?”

She went back to her previous point of having a badge. “If you want authority, then put on your badge.”

“I said to you, if you have no badge, don’t speak to me,” she told the other ambassador. “You have no right to ask me to do anything.”

The video ends with the woman proceeding to queue at what appeared to be Toast Box.

According to the Ministry of Health’s website, it is mandatory for all persons aged six years old and above to wear a mask when leaving their homes.

Those engaged in outdoor or strenuous exercise such as running, jogging, cycling, and contact sports may remove their mask but are required to put it back on after completing the exercise. “Those walking at a normal pace would be required to wear a mask,” said MOH.

A similar incident in Dec 2020 circulated on social media. In the video, a woman refused to wear a face mask and asked safe distancing ambassadors if they represented the mall they were stationed in.

Read related: “I am a sovereign” lady expected to face additional charge

“I am a sovereign” lady expected to face additional charge

